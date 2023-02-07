Fire Prevention: A List Of Safety Tips From The Local Fire Department

Brussels (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Fire can turn out to be hazardous for your family or employees. Whether you are at home or working in a commercial space, you need to follow the fire prevention rules. If the fire starts at home or the office you will have at least two minutes to escape from the area. During the fire, your smoke alarm will indicate you at first. You can choose a fire escape plan by following the tips offered by the Local department. All these things are practiced regularly to keep you and your loved ones safe. It is necessary to learn how you and your family can escape or prevent a fire. Moreover, you need to understand how to recover your home or office after a fire.

Safety Tips to Prevent Fire

There is no doubt unfortunate incidents happen unannounced. If there is a fire at your home take help immediately. Similarly, if you notice fire or smoke in your neighbor’s house it is best to give a call to the fire department. If you want to keep yourself safe from hazardous fire, keep in mind the tips offered by the Local fire department:

1. Install Smoke Detectors

Everyone in residential and commercial spaces must get a smoke detector installed. Once the devices are installed you need to change their battery once a year. While for regular maintenance, you must check it every week. Smoke detectors are designed in such a way that they can sense the abnormal amount of smoke. Even if there is an invisible gas in the air, it will be easy for them to detect it. The best feature of a smoke detector is that it can detect smoldering and burning fires. This is why it is necessary to have at least one smoke detector in all the prominent buildings.

2. Keep The Emergency Numbers

If the fire threatens you, your home, and your family dial the emergency number as quickly as possible. You must keep the emergency numbers with you. It will be easy to dial the number when it is nearby your bedroom table. Moreover, you can try and save all the emergency numbers inside your phone. If there is a fire breakout move out immediately and dial the emergency number to get help. The fire department will reach there instantly to save everything.

3. Choose The Best Fire Escape Method

The fire alarm system should function properly. It should indicate the right time that helps you move away from the dangerous area. Once the alarm goes off you can run outside to get help from the fire department.

4. Give Proper Space To The Heaters

Do you use a portable heater during winter? Why don’t you keep it at least three feet away from your precious belongings and furniture? You can never turn on the heater while sleeping or leaving home. It can pose a serious threat to your property. Your children and furry friends should keep a distance away from the heating devices.

5. Smokers Must Be Careful

Every home has few smokers and it is necessary to keep your home safe from fire. You should never attempt to smoke in bed or when you are trying to sleep. There are high chances that due to matchstick your bed catches fire. Sometimes smokers discard the cigarette carelessly and that leads to accidents. This is one of the reasons why fire accidents take place in many homes or offices.

6. Be Careful In The Kitchen

When you are working in the kitchen make sure you clear all the flammable materials away. It is best to wear tight or fitted sleeves while cooking. If this isn’t enough you can keep the handles of various pots inward or else they can catch fire. When one of the pots is inwards it can hang on the store and make things difficult. Sometimes grease can catch fire, so it is important to carefully slide the handle or lids. If the fire seems fast and smooth try to turn off the burner first.

7. Matches and Lighters Can Be Dangerous

Every smoker uses matches and lighters to burn cigarettes. However, you cannot put your life at risk by throwing them randomly inside the home. If matches and lighters are in the hand of your little one, things can become even more complicated. You can store the matches away from the reach of children. It is best to put them in a locked area. Moreover, educate your children on how matches and lighters can be dangerous. These tools should be used only by adults and that too with care.

8. Use Electricity Safely

If you feel that your appliance is giving out an unusual smell, try to unplug it immediately. It is best to get it repaired at the right time. Usually, defective appliances lead to fire at your place. You need not put pressure on the extension cords. If the electrical cord is cracked it is a sign of danger. When you get your appliances or cords repaired correctly it can keep you safe from fire. Being a layman you cannot attempt to check the fuse box with bare hands. The size of the fuse has to be appropriate or else it can lead to a short circuit.

9. Try To Cool The Burns Properly

Is someone in your family burnt due to a fire? Try and immediately place some ice or cold water on the wound for about 15 minutes. If the blisters are more prominent and burning with pain, consult the doctor. They will give you the right treatment and treat the burns safely.

10. Keep an Eye on the Halogen Lights

Do you have a high-wattage halogen light at home? Make sure you keep yourself and your kids away from flammable objects. If the ceiling areas are lower it is best to remain careful. You should turn them off whenever they are not in use. If you are leaving your home or office turn them off quickly.