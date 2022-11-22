FinCEN And OFAC Issue First Joint Action In Cryptocurrency Market – Fin Tech – United States – Mondaq

23 November 2022



On October 11, 2022, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network

(FinCEN) and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) acted in parallel to issue the first joint

action in the cryptocurrency market against Bittrex. Bittrex was a

convertible virtual currency (CVC) platform with offices primarily

in Washington State and was licensed as a money services business

(MSB) with FinCEN. As a licensed MSB, Bittrex was required to

develop, implement, and maintain an effective anti-money laundering

(AML) program that was reasonably designed to prevent money

laundering and the potential financing of terrorist activities.

OFAC entered into the largest settlement in its history ($24

million) claiming that Bittrex processed transactions that violated

OFAC sanctions. OFAC identified that Bittrex conducted more than

116,000 transactions, valued at over $260 million, with entities

and individuals located in jurisdictions subject to comprehensive

OFAC sanctions, including transactions with entities and

individuals operating from OFAC-sanctioned jurisdictions such as

Iran, Cuba, Sudan, Syria, and the Crimea region of Ukraine.

In addition, FinCEN assessed a $29 million civil money penalty

against Bittrex for alleged violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and

FinCEN’s implementing regulations between February 2014 and

December 2018. FinCEN found that Bittrex failed to maintain an

effective AML program to appropriately address the risks associated

with the products, geographies, and services it offered, including

anonymity-enhanced cryptocurrencies. It also failed to implement

effective transaction monitoring, with Bittrex relying on as few as

two employees, with minimal AML training and experience, to review

all transactions on the platform for suspicious activity. This was

despite transactions sometimes totaling more than 20,000 per day.

Bittrex also failed to develop and implement sufficient risk-based

controls for high-risk CVCs, such as anonymity-enhanced

cryptocurrencies, and failed to file suspicious activity reports

where required.

Ensuring your Bank Secrecy Act and OFAC Programs contain the

proper level of staffing, monitoring, training, and reporting

necessary based on the risk profile of your business operations and

products remains critical to ensure compliance with these

foundational federal laws and regulations. Failure to do so can

result in significant fines as evidenced by the joint action

against Bittrex.



