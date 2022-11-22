FinCEN And OFAC Issue First Joint Action In Cryptocurrency Market – Fin Tech – United States – Mondaq

23 November 2022
McGlinchey Stafford
On October 11, 2022, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
(FinCEN) and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) acted in parallel to issue the first joint
action in the cryptocurrency market against Bittrex. Bittrex was a
convertible virtual currency (CVC) platform with offices primarily
in Washington State and was licensed as a money services business
(MSB) with FinCEN. As a licensed MSB, Bittrex was required to
develop, implement, and maintain an effective anti-money laundering
(AML) program that was reasonably designed to prevent money
laundering and the potential financing of terrorist activities.
OFAC entered into the largest settlement in its history ($24
million) claiming that Bittrex processed transactions that violated
OFAC sanctions. OFAC identified that Bittrex conducted more than
116,000 transactions, valued at over $260 million, with entities
and individuals located in jurisdictions subject to comprehensive
OFAC sanctions, including transactions with entities and
individuals operating from OFAC-sanctioned jurisdictions such as
Iran, Cuba, Sudan, Syria, and the Crimea region of Ukraine.
In addition, FinCEN assessed a $29 million civil money penalty
against Bittrex for alleged violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and
FinCEN’s implementing regulations between February 2014 and
December 2018. FinCEN found that Bittrex failed to maintain an
effective AML program to appropriately address the risks associated
with the products, geographies, and services it offered, including
anonymity-enhanced cryptocurrencies. It also failed to implement
effective transaction monitoring, with Bittrex relying on as few as
two employees, with minimal AML training and experience, to review
all transactions on the platform for suspicious activity. This was
despite transactions sometimes totaling more than 20,000 per day.
Bittrex also failed to develop and implement sufficient risk-based
controls for high-risk CVCs, such as anonymity-enhanced
cryptocurrencies, and failed to file suspicious activity reports
where required.
Ensuring your Bank Secrecy Act and OFAC Programs contain the
proper level of staffing, monitoring, training, and reporting
necessary based on the risk profile of your business operations and
products remains critical to ensure compliance with these
foundational federal laws and regulations. Failure to do so can
result in significant fines as evidenced by the joint action
against Bittrex.
