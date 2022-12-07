Finbridge Expo 2022: Milan Vaishnav, Jhunjhunwala, Asmita Patel among key speakers

The Finbridge traders’ conference later this month will see eminent traders and chartists throw light on the tools that can be used to identify multibaggers in equities, and in trading in options in one the easiest and convenient ways.

Finbridge Expo is India’s leading exhibition and conference, catering specifically to the financial services and technology industry. The two-day traders’ conference will begin on December 17. It provides an opportunity to connect and interact with experts, driving investment and wealth creation for several investors.

ETMarkets is one of the partners to FinBridge.

Bharat Jhunjhunwala, a trader-cum-trainer and founder of ProRSI, will explain how to identify stocks that have given breakouts and enter them at the opportune time to earn multfold returns.

Milan Vaishnav, a renowned chartist and founder of ChartWizard FZE, will elaborate on the relative strength in technical analysis and how that could help while assessing multiple asset classes.

Trading in options is very fascinating and several retail investors have shown keen interest in trying their hands in this segment.

Asmita Patel, known to have created big traders through her school of trading, will explain how one can do hassle-free trading in stock options in just 15 minutes a day.

Other speakers include leading technical and derivative analyst Jyoti Budhia, who will elaborate on open interest and its features in futures and options.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)