Financial savings rising steadily in India: Credit Suisse

With the improvement in risk appetite, financial savings are seeing a steady rise in India, shows a survey done by global investment firm Credit Suisse.

“Since our survey has an upper-income bias (as it was conducted online and in English), 43% of respondents plan to save more than 20% of their monthly income, and more than 70% prefer financial to physical savings,” said a report by the Credit Suisse Research Institute (CSRI).

This change in savings behaviour can have significant implications for the economy as it could enhance transparency in tax collections and improve state capacity, it said.

In the survey, which mostly captured educated urban respondents, a high share of young people already have brokerage accounts, indicating a higher risk appetite.

The report concludes the key to whether India will be able to take advantage of its demographic dividend depends on an improvement in the quality of its workforce, changes in India’s ground-level infrastructure, continuing reforms by the government, and the flow of savings that can support a growing elderly population.

“While China and Thailand run the risk of growing old before they become wealthy, India’s challenge over the coming decade would be deploying its burgeoning workforce. With the help of our proprietary survey, we are able to draw some bold conclusions across the region which will be vital for investors as they navigate the current uncertain macro environment,” Mishra, Co-Head of Asia Pacific Strategy and India Equity Strategist, Securities Research at Credit Suisse, said.

