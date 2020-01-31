Financial Poise™ Announces “Real Estate Investing 101” a New Webinar Series Premiering February 18th at 1:00 PM CST through West LegalEdcenter™

CHICAGO (STL.News) – About the Series: Investors considering making an investment in real estate have a variety of choices: retail, office buildings, industrial, raw land, and, of course residential. This webinar series covers several types of real estate classes that one may choose to invest in, explaining where to look for opportunities; how to diligence them; possible funding solutions; and best practice for execution.

About the Episode: Apartment buildings and other residential and multi-family housing can provide a stable income to an investor. This Financial Poise webinar discusses some of the pros and cons of being a landlord. It provides a basic overview about how to find and assess opportunities, obtain financing, negotiate a deal, and manage a multi-family investment. The accounting, tax, and legal aspects of being a landlord are part of the discussion.

The webinar will be available on-demand after its premiere. As with every Financial Poise Webinar, it will be an engaging and plain English conversation designed to entertain as it teaches.

