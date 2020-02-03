Financial Center at the Gardens Awarded Wired Certified Gold Designation, Crocker Partners Announces

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (STL.News) – New York Life Real Estate Investors (“NYLREI”) and WiredScore, the pioneer behind Wired Certification, the international standard for cutting-edge internet connectivity in office buildings, today announced Financial Center at the Gardens (FCATG) as having achieved a Wired Certified Gold designation.

The 196,000 square foot Class A office tower is located at 3801 PGA Boulevard in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. The certification makes FCATG not only the largest single office building along renowned PGA Boulevard but also the only Wired Certified Gold building in Palm Beach County. The 10-story building was acquired in July of 2019 by NYLREI. Crocker Partners, the largest office landlord in Florida, was brought on to oversee property management and tenant experience for the fully occupied building, home to quality tenants largely based in the financial sector. Tara England and Anthony Librizzi of Cushman & Wakefield are the leasing agents for the building.

Gold Wired Certification represents a best-in-class standard of in-building connectivity, infrastructure, and readiness around the world. The designation is assigned upon review of the building’s technological infrastructure and readiness to adapt to emerging technologies. New York’s Chelsea Market, The Wrigley Building in Chicago, and Brickell City Tower in Miami are some of the other renowned properties that have achieved this recognition.

“Financial Center at the Gardens stands out in the greater Palm Beach office market and clearly demonstrates a commitment to enabling tenant productivity in its adherence to best-in-class connectivity standards,” said WiredScore CEO & Founder, Arie Barendrecht.

In pursuing Wired Certification, the property underwent a comprehensive certification process that evaluated the aspects of digital infrastructure that enable a seamless connectivity experience in which office tenants are able to stay online and maintain productivity levels.

Upon review of the project’s technical elements including internet service providers available to tenants, infrastructure redundancy, connection access points, and readiness to meet future tenant needs, a Wired Certification level is assigned based on the official standards developed by WiredScore and its connectivity advisory board with representatives from Google Fiber, Rudin Management, Arup, WSP / Parsons Brinckerhoff, and Zayo Group.

On-site amenities include tenant lounge with wine bar and putting green, on-site café, fully renovated lobby, 10-story atrium, and 24/7 security. The office tower is walking distance to Downtown at the Gardens and the Gardens Mall – with more than 50 restaurants and retailers – and offers immediate access to I-95.

About New York Life Real Estate Investors

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a division of NYL Investors LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. For more information please visit: http://www.newyorklife.com/

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a full service, fully-integrated real estate enterprise with more than 100 professionals. The division has market-leading capabilities in origination, underwriting, and investment in real estate equity products and related debt, including real estate equity investments, commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage backed securities. With over $55.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, (1) New York Life Real Estate Investors is actively seeking to acquire additional properties throughout the U.S.

(1) Real Estate Investors AUM of $55.7B is gross and includes AUA ($1.4B) as of 9/30/19. Net AUM for Real Estate Investors is $54.3B as of 9/30/19.

About Crocker Partners

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 157 properties, totaling 47 million square feet and representing $5.6 billion invested. They are currently Florida’s largest office landlord and the 39th largest office owner in the country. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Crocker Partners has regional offices in Miami, Jacksonville and Atlanta.

About WiredScore

WiredScore is the organization behind Wired Certification, the internationally recognized digital connectivity rating system for commercial real estate that helps landlords design and promote their buildings’ great digital connectivity to tenants.

Wired Certification champions cutting-edge technology in commercial real estate by providing the only certification for rating the infrastructure, connectivity and technological capacity of commercial buildings. WiredScore launched Wired Certification in 2013 in partnership with Mayor Bloomberg and the City of New York; in October of 2017, an investment group led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Fifth Wall Ventures acquired the company’s majority share.

Since launch, more than 500MM square feet of commercial real estate in more than 2,000 buildings have been Wired Certified globally. International demand for the digital connectivity rating system has seen the company expand operations to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands.

In an increasingly tech-driven economy, connectivity is fast becoming the most critical factor for tenants when selecting office space. The widely recognized Wired Certification seal is a trusted symbol that identifies buildings that have been independently certified to provide the best-in-class connectivity infrastructure that businesses require to thrive. For more information on Wired Certification or to find Wired Certified buildings, visit: http://wiredscore.com/