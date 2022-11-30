Financial advice: Is it worth paying for?

The UK financial regulator wants to make financial advice more accessible. The Financial Conduct Authority is consulting on proposals to create a separate, simplified financial advice regime, making it cheaper and easier for firms to advise consumers about certain mainstream investments within stocks and shares ISAs. Have you already taken financial advice? Did you get good value for the fees paid? Or do you wish you had gone the self-education or DIY route?If you are looking for a financial adviser, how easy is it to find one and how will you choose one? Do you know what advice might cost? Or is the sector confusing? Have you been turned down because you don’t have enough money to invest?We’d like to hear from you. If you want to get in touch, email a few words about your situation to money@ft.com. We will keep your message in confidence.