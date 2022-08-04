Finalists Announced for 2022 P3 Impact Award

The Office of Global Partnerships at the U.S. Department of State, Concordia, and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2022 P3 Impact Award. The Award recognizes exemplary public-private partnerships (P3s) that provide solutions to pressing issues such as promoting an equitable economic recovery from COVID-19, improving access to education and quality healthcare, and utilizing emerging technology to improve lives while tackling the climate crisis.? An independent and diverse judging committee selected the following five finalists for the 2022 Award based on the operational structure, measurable social-inclusion impact, financial sustainability, innovation, and scalability of the partnerships:

Plastics Solutions Alliance – Timor-Leste

The Plastics Solutions Alliance (PSA) is a partnership between Mercy Corps, USAID, the Korea Organization for International Cooperation (KOICA), the European Union, Heineken, and Caltech General Contracting, which leverages private sector and development resources to advance “plastic neutrality” in Timor-Leste. The PSA has two main objectives: 1) minimize the use and improper disposal of plastic, which exacerbates the risk of natural disaster and climate change by choking drainage structures, emitting greenhouse gases when burned or exposed to sunlight, and breaking down into microplastics that harm the ocean’s ability to convert carbon into oxygen, and 2) develop an inclusive recycling system, which will expand Timor-Leste’s small manufacturing base, bring a measure of diversification to an oil-dependent economy, and provide sustainable employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. This cross-sector coalition simultaneously engages businesses to crowd in the value chain, works with the government to inspire policy reform, raises awareness to drive behavior change, and provides the infrastructure for civil society to participate.

School the World Community Schools – Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama

School the World is an international NGO with a mission to solve extreme poverty through the power of education in the poorest parts of Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama. The construction of “Community Schools” initiates a tri-part public-private partnership between local governments, Community Councils, and School the World. This partnership launches five years of programming spanning early childhood, primary school and lower secondary school, and includes infrastructure, learning materials, teacher training, parent empowerment training and scholarships. The implementation strategy drives local ownership from key stakeholders with parents at the center as advocates for their children’s education. The long-term goal is for children to complete 10 years of education with the foundational literacy and life skills needed to escape extreme poverty.

SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Finance Facility? – India

Sustainable Access to Market and Resources for Innovative Delivery of Healthcare (SAMRIDH) is a blended finance facility supported by USAID and implemented by IPE Global in partnership with varied stakeholders from government, philanthropic and financial institutions, private sector, incubator/accelerators and academia. SAMRIDH works to address the weak health systems and persistent shortage of skilled workforce and infrastructure in India, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic. SAMRIDH combines commercial capital with public and philanthropic funds to drive greater investments in market-based health solutions. SAMRIDH’s immediate goal is to bridge the supply-side gaps in emergency health services and accelerate India’s response to COVID-19. In the long term, it aims to strengthen comprehensive health services to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare for vulnerable communities and build resilient health systems to effectively respond to future health emergencies.

Partnership for Central America – United States of America

The Partnership for Central America (PCA) is an independent, non-partisan, non-governmental organization that launched in May 2021 to support Vice President Harris’ Call to Action for Central America, which to date has raised more than $3.9 billion in private sector investment commitments to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Working with business and social enterprises, PCA mobilizes and coordinates investment to foster hope in northern Central America.? To do so, PCA works to create jobs and economic opportunities, with a focus on women’s empowerment. ? The Partnership has formal affiliation MOUs with the U.S. Department of State, USAID, the World Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank, among various other corporate, civil society, and academic organizations. PCA is focused on solving the structural factors that contribute to the root causes of migration from northern Central America, including low levels of private sector investment; low labor productivity; lack of skilled workers; and high levels of labor informality.

Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation – Global

The Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (the Alliance) supports governments in developing and least developed countries in implementing the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement. Alliance projects cut through red tape and end costly delays at borders by bringing together governments and businesses of all sizes as equal partners to deliver targeted trade reforms. A cornerstone of every project is public-private partnership. Acting as a neutral convener and catalyst between government and business, the Alliance builds consensus, including through workshops, public private dialogues, and public private working groups, to deliver digitalization and other best practices. The Alliance is led by the Center for International Private Enterprise, the International Chamber of Commerce, and the World Economic Forum, in cooperation with Gesellschaft für International Zusammenarbeit. It is funded by the governments of Canada, Denmark, Germany, and the United States.

The winner of the P3 Impact Award will be announced at the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit, taking place the week of September 19, 2022.? Stakeholders representing the finalists will showcase their partnership before judges and an in-person and digital audience.? Judges will evaluate each partnership based on the strength of cross-sector collaboration, measurable impact, economic and social-inclusion benefits, innovation, financial effectiveness, and scalability.