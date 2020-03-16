Filomeno Monteiro and three other Charged with Fentanyl Trafficking and Gun Sales

(STL.News) – Four individuals were arrested today on charges that they distributed large quantities of fentanyl throughout southeastern Massachusetts.

Filomeno Monteiro, 30, of Brockton; Christina Collins, 18, of Brockton; Eric Marques, 29, of Brockton; and Chayia Chan, 28, of Lynn, were charged in three separate drug trafficking and firearm indictments.

Specifically, Monteiro and Collins were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl as well as three counts of distribution of fentanyl. Monteiro was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Marques and Chan were each charged with distribution of 40 grams of more of fentanyl.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum term of 40 years in prison, a minimum of four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million. The charge of distribution of fentanyl provides for a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition provides for a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Jason Molina, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes; John Gibbons, U.S. Marshal for the District of Massachusetts; and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Pohl of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting these cases.

The details contained in the indictments are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

