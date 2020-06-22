Filo Mining Appoints Jamie Beck as President & CEO and Announces New Board Composition

VANCOUVER, BC (STL.News) Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV, Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (“Filo Mining“, “Filo”, or the “Company“) announces the appointment of Mr. Jamie Beck as President & Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Director of the Company. Also elected to the Board is Ms. Erin Johnson, Managing Director of the Lundin Foundation. At the same time, Mr. Adam I. Lundin has stepped down as Filo Mining’s CEO and transitioned to Chairman of the Board. As Chairman, Mr. Lundin takes over from his father, Mr. Lukas H. Lundin, who will continue to serve as a Director of the Company. PDF Version.

Commenting on the reorganization, Lukas H. Lundin, stated, “It’s great to see the strength in our succession planning come to fruition with Adam and Jamie transitioning into new roles at the Company. I look forward to Filo’s continued growth under their leadership. The potential size and scale of the Filo del Sol deposit is unparalleled to any project I have been involved with during my career.”

Mr. Beck previously held the role of President of the Company and has been an integral member of the senior management team within the Lundin Group of Companies for over 10 years. With expertise in international project management and corporate development, Mr. Beck has most recently been guiding Filo’s work programs and engineering studies. Prior to this, Mr. Beck worked in corporate development in various roles of increasing responsibility with Lundin Mining Corp., Filo Mining Corp. and Josemaria Resources Inc. (formerly NGEx Resources Inc.). He is a registered Professional Engineer, holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from Queen’s University, and an MBA from the University of British Columbia.

Ms. Johnston serves as Managing Director of Lundin Foundation, a corporate foundation that develops programs to maximize benefits to communities surrounding resource operations and advises companies on Environmental and Social Governance (“ESG”) issues to reduce non-technical risks of resource development projects. Ms. Johnston brings over 15 years of experience in the private sector leading capacity building and resource governance projects in Latin America, Asia and Africa. She has a Master of Arts in International Leadership from Simon Fraser University. Ms. Johnston is a Director of Africa Oil Corporation (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm).

Following Mr. Beck and Ms. Johnston’s respective appointments, the Company continues to have seven Board members, as Mr. Ashley Heppenstall and Mr. Pablo Mir did not stand for re-election at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Heppenstall and Mr. Mir will both continue as advisors to the Board.

Mr. Lukas H. Lundin continued, “On behalf of the Board, we would like to express our sincere thanks to Ashley and Pablo for their leadership and guidance at Filo since inception. At the same time, we are thrilled to be adding Erin to our Board. She brings an additional set of skills and experience that will be invaluable as we advance the Project.”

On behalf of the Board,

Lukas H. Lundin