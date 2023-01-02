Filecoin (FIL) Rises 0.73%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Filecoin (FIL) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Monday, the Distributed Software Platform has increased 0.73% to $3.16.

InvestorsObserver gives Filecoin a moderate volatility rank of 37, placing it in the bottom 37% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

FIL’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Filecoin price is trading near resistance. With support at $3.04 and resistance at $3.19. This positions Filecoin with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

