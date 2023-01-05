Fight Out Move-to-Earn Crypto Takes the Health and Fitness Market … – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.New move-to-earn project Fight Out has taken the crypto market by storm since launching with investors rushing to secure FGHT tokens in the first round of the presale.Stage 1 is already more than 50% sold out, meaning interested parties have only limited time to take advantage of the bonus offer that can see investors earn up to 50% more in bonuses. Investors have also been racing to secure tokens in stage 1 because after the $5 million target is reached, the price of FGHT will increase every second until the presale closes at the end of March.On sale now for $0.01666, FGHT will reach a maximum presale price of $0.0333 – a 100% increase from the price today.Buy FGHT Tokens NowWhat is Fight Out?The exciting offers for early investors are a driving factor for the hype around the project, but far from the only reason Fight Out has already raised more than $2.6 million since launch.Investors and experts are excited by the ambitious plans of the high-potential project, which is developing a market-leading fitness app, is planning to build Web3-integrated gyms and has already partnered with four world-class athletes to act as project ambassadors.Buy FGHT Tokens NowFight Out M2E Fitness AppWhile other move-to-earn projects have been criticized as they only count steps, need expensive NFTs to access and have flawed rewards mechanics, the Fight Out app is destined to avoid all those pitfalls.Fight Out will use smart technology to track movement, key effort indicators, sleep and nutrition to build a full digital profile that then provides tailored workout programs to each individual user – not just focusing on strength and conditioning, the regimes will also take into account wellness and mental health.A user’s digital profile is represented by a fully customizable soulbound avatar – meaning they cannot be sold or traded – with users completing workouts at home or in the gym to upgrade their avatar and earn REPS, an off-chain, in-app currency.REPS are used to earn discounts on gym memberships and app subscriptions, book personal training sessions and purchase apparel, supplements and training equipment. Further REPS can also be earned by taking part in daily, weekly and monthly competitions against other users.Buy FGHT Tokens NowFight Out Real-World GymsAlongside the market-leading app, Fight Out is one of the best future crypto projects because of its plans to build Web3-integrated gyms in key locations around the world.Web3 features will include, among others, sensors that track workouts to earn rewards and ‘mirrors’ which show the digital avatar while working out.Locations for the first gym are already being scouted, with the roadmap stating that the venue will be open in late 2023.Buy FGHT Tokens NowFight Out Adds Four World-Class AmbassadorsThe project, which comes from a doxxed and experienced team that have been KYC verified, revealed the first four Fight Out ambassadors last week.They will not only help market the project but also provide exclusive content for users – from masterclass-style workout regimes to behind-the-scenes footage of training camps.British boxing queen Savannah Marshall, who is likely face Claressa Shields for the undisputed middleweight title this summer in a rematch of the most-watched women’s fight ever, UFC pair Amanda Ribas and Taila Santos and American Ninja Warrior Tremayne Dortch have all joined the project. Santos is currently ranked No 2 at in the flyweight division, No 12 pound-for-pound and fought for the flyweight title last June, putting champ Valentina Shevchenko one of the hardest fights of her career, while Ribas is ranked No 9 in strawweight and has a huge social media following.Dortch, meanwhile, has also grown an impressive social media following offering personal training advice.Buy FGHT Tokens NowFight Out Presale InfoAs mentioned above, the Fight Out presale is still in the first stage with FGHT tokens, which have been fully audited by blockchain security firm Certik, on sale for $0.0166.The first stage, where investors can earn up to 50% more tokens in bonuses, will sell out when it reaches $5 million, with more than $2.6m so far invested.Investors can get up to 25% more tokens depending on their purchase amount, with buys over $50,000 getting the full amount, and up to 25% depending on how long they decide to lock tokens for, up to 24 months.When the first stage of the presale ends, FGHT tokens will increase in price every second up to a max of $0.0333 at the end of March – an increase of 100% from the current price point.The project is also offering one investor the chance to win $250,000 of FGHT tokens in a giveaway. To be eligible investors need to own at least $250 dollars of FGHT on the day of the draw and can multiple their entries by completing tasks on social media.There is a max supply of 10 billion FGHT tokens, with 60% available during the presale and 10% reserved for liquidity on exchanges. Of the money raised during the presale, 70% will be used to fund venue acquisition and refurbishment (70%), 18% spent on marketing & partnerships and 12% on product development.Fight Out is also offering four different membership packages – contender, champion, world champion, undisputed champion – where additional perks such as 24 months of app subscription, signed merch, and bonus REPS can be acquired.Read through our full guide on how to buy FGHT tokens during the presale. Otherwise, read the whitepaper for full information on the project and join the Telegram group for the latest news and announcements from the team.Buy FGHT Tokens Now