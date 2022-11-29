Ferrari sees high demand for its first SUV

volkankovancisoy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has temporarily stopped taking orders for its Purosangue SUV with sky-high demand pushing the waiting list out for the $400K vehicle two years for delivery. Ferrari (RACE) unveiled the gas-powered 12-cylinder Purosangue earlier in the year with a pledge to keep the model’s sales below 20% of total group shipments over the car’s life-cycle to retain a degree of exclusivity. The Purosangue is the first four-door, four-seat, four-wheel-drive vehicle in the automaker’s long storied history. Ferrari (RACE) unveiled the 12-cylinder Purosangue with an eye on wealthy drivers not ready to go all-electric. It is part of Ferrari’s slow rollout of electrifying its portfolio. During Ferrari’s investor day, executives said the first fully electric Ferrari is not expected until 2025. The Italian luxury sports car manufacturer expects to be 80% electrified by 2030. Ferrari (RACE) has been one of the best performing auto manufacturer stocks in 2022 with its 16.6% drop comparing favorably to most of the sector.