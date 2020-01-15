Fenton Man, Patrick Poston Claims $2 Million Lotto Jackpot

Fenton, MO (STL.News) Patrick Poston of Fenton purchased the sole winning ticket for the Dec. 28, 2019, Lotto drawing to win a jackpot of $2 million. He purchased his winning ticket at QuikTrip, 1907 Hawkins Road, in Fenton.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 28 Lotto drawing were 2, 5, 9, 16, 21 and 26.

Three Lotto jackpot winners purchased their winning tickets in St. Louis County in 2019. These three winners account for $4.7 million of the total $18.6 million in Lotto jackpot prizes won statewide.

Missouri Lottery