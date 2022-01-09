FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants More Flexibility for Kentucky Emergency Work and Debris Removal

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. amended federal emergency aid available for emergency work and debris removal for the Commonwealth as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes from Dec. 10-11, 2021.

Under the major disaster declaration issued for Kentucky, President Biden previously authorized a 100% federal cost-share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for a period of 30 days from the start of the incident period.

Under the President’s order, federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, is 100% of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period of the commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days of the declaration.

