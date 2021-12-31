FEMA – Funds – Fight Colorado’s Marshall Fire

FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Colorado’s Marshall Fire

DENVER, CO (STL.News) FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Marshall Fire burning in Boulder County.

FEMA Acting Regional Administrator Tammy Littrell approved the state’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) after receiving the request Thursday afternoon and determining that the fire threatened such destruction that it would constitute a major disaster.

At the time of the request, the Marshall Fire had destroyed more than 100 homes and was threatening more than 5,000 homes, which were under an evacuation order. The fire started earlier today and had burned more than 1,000 acres when the request was made.

The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating, and controlling designated fires. While the FMAG does not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and does not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire, additional federal assistance may be available upon request after damage assessments.

Fire Management Assistance Grants are provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund and are made available by FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause a major disaster. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, repair, replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials, and supplies.

With the FMAG authorization, additional funding is made available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) Post Fire to mitigate wildfire and related hazards, such as flood after fire or erosion. Some eligible wildfire project types include defensible space measures, ignition-resistant construction, and hazardous fuels reduction.