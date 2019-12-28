FEMA Awards Florida Department of Environmental Protection Nearly $38 Million for Hurricane Irma Expenses

Orlando, FL (STL.News) The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will receive a $37,823,720 grant to help defray the costs of cleaning up after Hurricane Irma under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

FEMA funds will reimburse the state for the costs of removing and disposing of submerged debris from waterways statewide from Oct. 18, 2017 to March 3, 2018. Contractors working for the state submitted 234 individual contract invoices for a variety of work including debris monitoring and removing an estimated 220,304 cubic yards of debris from waterways.

Funding for this Public Assistance (PA) project is authorized under Sections 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act for Florida to cover Hurricane Irma-related expenses, reimbursing eligible applicants for the cost of debris removal; life-saving emergency protective measures; and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like buildings, roads and utilities.

FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program is an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. FDEM works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and conducts final reviews of FEMA-approved projects.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop project worksheets and scopes of work. Following approvals by FEMA and the FDEM, FEMA obligates funding for the project.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

The federal share for Public Assistance projects is not less than 75 percent of the eligible cost. The state determines how the non-federal share of the cost of a project (up to 25 percent) is split with the sub-recipients like local and county governments.