FEMA Authorizes Federal Funds to Help Fight the Brattain Fire in Oregon

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Brattain Fire burning in Lake County, Oregon.

FEMA Region 10 Administrator Mike O’Hare determined that the fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster, and on Saturday he approved the state of Oregon’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG).

The Brattain Fire started on Monday, burning over 13,900 acres of federal and private land. At the time of the request, the fire threatened about 114 homes in and around the community of Paisley. The fire also threatened the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Highway 31, a rural airport, and industrial timber in the area.

As of now, the approved FMAG total for Oregon in 2020 is 16.

FMAGs are provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund and are made available by FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause a major disaster. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials and supplies.

In addition to reimbursement funding for fighting the fire, $629,681 in mitigation assistance will be available to Oregon. The Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 authorizes FEMA to provide Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) Post-Fire funds to eligible states and territories that receive Fire Management Assistance declarations and federally recognized tribes that have land burned within a designated area.

FEMA encourages HMGP Post-Fire funds be used for the mitigation of wildfire and related hazards, such as flood or erosion. However, HMGP is available for risk reduction of any hazard.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE