FEMA approves additional $46.8 million for FDOT Hurricane Michael debris removal expenses

PANAMA CITY, FL (STL.News) FEMA has approved two projects totaling $46,768,207 to reimburse the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for debris removal activities following Hurricane Michael.

The funds will reimburse FDOT for debris cleanup activities throughout Gulf and Washington counties. Work completed includes collection and disposal of 2,118,007 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 414,241 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris. They also removed 28,631 hanging limbs and 13,765 damaged leaning trees that posed a threat to public health and safety.

FEMA has already approved $108.5 million for FDOT’s Hurricane Michael-related expenses bringing the total to nearly $155.3 million.

These grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects after final approval.

Once a project is obligated by FEMA, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has implemented new procedures designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE