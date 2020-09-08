FEMA Announces Lost Wages Grant for Kansas

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Kansas for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow Kansas to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19. FEMA will work with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to implement a system to make this funding available to residents.

On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday, the state of Kansas agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.