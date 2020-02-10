Felony Hit and Run Leaves 92-Year-Old Victim Injured in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Los Angeles Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division are investigating a hit and run traffic collision that resulted in a pedestrian being injured.

On February 7, 2020, around 8:30 a.m., the driver of a black 2004 Honda Accord collided into a 92-year-old male Korean pedestrian, as the driver was backing up at slow speed in the area of 9th Street and Burlington. The vehicle knocked the pedestrian onto the ground causing minor injuries. The driver was made aware of the collision by citizens in the area, however, ignored those citizens comments and sped off without rendering aid and identifying himself.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department and is in stable condition.

The driver is described as a male Hispanic 18 to 25-year-old. The California license plate on the vehicle is No. 7KXU181. The registration on the vehicle is not current, and we are seeking the public assistance in the location of the vehicle and the identity of the driver. Citizens video recorded the driver vehicle as he fled, and it is posted on Central Traffic’s Twitter account, @LAPDCTD24.

If anyone has information, please contact Detective Moses Castillo, Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713, or email him at 30215@LAPD.Online, or contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746. During weekends and off-hours calls should be directed to the 24-hour toll free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). For anonymous calls please call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org, or Tipsters www.lapdonline.org