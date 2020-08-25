Felon William F. Bivens III with Multiple Convictions Sentenced to 5+ Years on Firearm Charge

(STL.News) – A Topeka man who has a record of criminal convictions including voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery was sentenced today to 64 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Steven McAllister said.

William F. Bivens III, 42, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon. He admitted officers found him in possession of two firearms, a .40 caliber Glock and a .45 caliber Arms Corp. pistol. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms.

In a sentencing memo filed with the court, prosecutors cited Bivens’ criminal record built over 20 years.

“The defendant has absolutely no desire to live a law-abiding life,” the memo said.

McAllister commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case. This case was prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a federal initiative to reduce gun violence.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE