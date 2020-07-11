FeedPublish.com has been redesigned adding guest post, RSS aggregation, business directory listings

RSS aggregator, guest post and business directory listings now available at affordable rates on FeedPublish.com

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) FeedPublish.com is an affiliate website that was recently redesigned, adding three features to small business owners:

RSS Aggregation allows small business websites with active blogs for us to aggregate their blogs using RSS feeds to help promote their business and information while creating valuable back-links, which will enhance search engine rankings. They offer this service for a subscription price of $15 per month.

Guest Post is a great strategy to create enhanced online visibility, create back-links to your website, and gain exposure to our FeedPublish traffic. The cost of this service is $19.95 per post and will be shared to social media.

Business Directory Listings allows businesses to list their business with all relevant information about location, contact information, Google Maps, and a full description of the products and services offered with two do-follow back-links, further adding value to any business SEO strategy. The annual cost for the directory listing is $35.00.

The website is hosted, designed and SEO optimized by WebTech Group.

The domain was registered on February 7, 2006, and has a high domain authority with thousands of visitors each day. Click for pricing – Click for detailed instruction

