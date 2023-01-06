Fed's Bostic comfortable with 25-bp rate hike if labor market keeps easing

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that he would lean towards a 25-basis point interest-rate increase at the U.S. central bank’s February meeting if the labor market continues to loosen. Speaking to CNBC, Bostic, who is not a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, argued that December’s stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report “does not change my outlook at all. We have to stay the course, inflation is too high.” While the unemployment rate fell to a historically low level of 3.5%, Bostic believes the rate will “rise a little bit” in the future, as the Fed aims to dampen demand via its aggressive path of rate hikes to get inflation back to the 2% objective. “There will not be a lot of urgency to cut rates,” he told CNBC. Bostic sees the FOMC lifting the benchmark rate to a target range of 5.0%-5.25% and then holding it there “well into 2024.” The current range stands at 4.25%-4.50% after the committee raised the policy rate by 50 bps in December. Despite widespread fears that the Fed’s hawkish actions may tip the U.S. economy into recession, Bostic said a downturn “is not my baseline outlook. If there is one, it would likely be short and shallow.” Update at 11:36 a.m. ET: Later in the day, Bostic said at a panel discussion hosted by the National Association for Business Economics that he expects inflation to fall somewhere around 3% by the end of 2023, as higher rates are expected to bring demand back into better balance with supply. He also called for GDP growth this year to be at a “pretty slow” rate of 1%. By comparison, December’s median FOMC projection for real GDP was 0.5%. On Thursday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said rates will be sufficiently restrictive this year.