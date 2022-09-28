Federal student loan forgiveness could be taxed as income in some states

- Because not all states follow the federal tax code, student debt forgiveness could face state taxes.
- Exempting debt forgiveness from taxation will require legislative action in some states.
- That adds to the complexity and political dynamics of the major move by President Joe Biden.
Austin Hammond and his wife may be able to buy a home sooner than expected because of the debt relief President Joe Biden announced in August.
But Hammond, a 25-year-old nonprofit outreach coordinator in Wisconsin, was surprised to learn that, under current state law, he will have to pay income tax on his $10,000 of debt forgiveness even though it’s exempt from federal taxes.