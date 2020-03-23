Federal Reserve System publishes annual financial statements

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Reserve System on Monday released the 2019 combined annual audited financial statements for the Federal Reserve Banks, as well as statements for the 12 individual Federal Reserve Banks and the Board of Governors. An independent public accounting firm engaged by the Board has issued unqualified opinions on the financial statements and on the Board’s and each Bank’s internal controls over financial reporting. The audited financial statements provide information about the assets, liabilities, and earnings of the Reserve Banks and the Board as of December 31, 2019.

The Federal Reserve Banks’ 2019 earnings were approximately $55.5 billion, representing a decrease of $7.6 billion from 2018. The Reserve Banks provided for remittances to the U.S. Treasury of $54.9 billion in 2019. Interest income on securities acquired through open market operations totaled $102.7 billion, a decrease of $9.5 billion from the previous year. Interest expense on depository institutions’ reserve balances during the year was $34.9 billion, a decrease of $3.5 billion from the previous year. Interest expense on securities sold under agreements to repurchase was $6.0 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion from the previous year. Reserve Bank operating expenses were $7.4 billion, including assessments of $2.2 billion for Board expenses, currency costs, and the operations of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.

Total Reserve Bank assets as of December 31, 2019, were approximately $4.2 trillion, an increase of $116 billion from the previous year. Total Reserve Bank assets were composed primarily of $4.1 trillion of securities under agreements to resell, U.S. Treasury securities, and federal agency and government-sponsored enterprise mortgage-backed securities acquired through open market operations. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York provides additional detailed information about open market operations and securities holdings on an ongoing basis on its website at www.newyorkfed.org/markets/pomo_landing.html.

The Board engages KPMG LLP, an independent public accounting firm, to conduct annual audits of these financial statements in accordance with auditing standards issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, and, for the Board of Governors audit only, the Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards. The public accounting firm also conducts audits of internal controls over financial reporting for the 12 individual Federal Reserve Banks and the Board of Governors.

The Federal Reserve System financial statements are available on the Federal Reserve Board’s website at www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_fedfinancials.htm.