Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Community FSB Holding Company.

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action against Community FSB Holding Company, located in Woodhaven, New York. The termination is effective March 8, 2022.

Order to Cease and Desist Issued by the Office of Thrift Supervision dated February 17, 2011 (PDF)