Federal Reserve Board Announces Enforcement Actions

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employees of Evolve Bank & Trust and former employee of Regions Bank and announces termination of enforcement action with First Flo Corporation

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition against Aaron K. Hill and Jessica A. Hill, former employees of Evolve Bank & Trust, Memphis, Tennessee, for engaging in unsafe and unsound practices while running a loan production office.

Consent prohibition against Matthew Curtis, former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama, for grand theft and fraudulent use of identification information in connection with his lending activities.