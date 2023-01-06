Finance

Federal rebates are expected to create a surge in electric vehicle buyers. Key things to know before you make the leap.

January 6, 2023
Hattie Francis


Electric vehicle sales to jump this year with federal rebates on tapFor You News Sports Entertainment Life Money Tech Travel OpinionInflation Reduction Act‘s consumer and manufacturer incentives.Help Terms of Service Privacy Policy Your California Privacy Rights / Privacy Policy Our Ethical Principles Site MapCookie Settings© 2023 USA TODAY, a division of Gannett Satellite Information Network, LLC.