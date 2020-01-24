General

Federal Jury Convicts Former Portland Resident George Royle of Accessing Child Pornography

01/24/2020
Publisher 1
No Comments

(STL.News) – A former Portland resident was convicted yesterday of accessing with intent to view child pornography following a three-day jury trial, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

According to evidence presented at trial, in July 2015, agents with U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant at the Portland home of George Royle , 45. Agents seized a laptop computer under the warrant.  A forensic analysis of the laptop showed that Royle had been accessing internet websites containing child pornography images with the intent to view them.  He also had been using peer-to-peer file-sharing software to seek out child pornography.

Royle faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.  He will be sentenced after completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

HSI and the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit investigated the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

245

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *