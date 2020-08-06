Federal Judge Sentences Cherokee Man George Allan Lambert For Stabbing Victim With a Knife

(STL.News) – George Allan Lambert, 48, of Cherokee, N.C., and an Enrolled Member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, was sentenced to today to 45 months in prison and three years of supervised release for stabbing a victim with a knife, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. On November 5, 2019, a jury convicted Lambert of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.

Chief Doug Pheasant of the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) joins U.S. Attorney Murray in making today’s announcement.

According to filed documents, evidence presented at trial and witness testimony, on May 2, 2019, Lambert and the victim were visiting a residence in Swain County, within Indian Country. Over the course of the evening, Lambert quarreled with the victim, after Lambert accused the victim of stealing his money. During the argument, Lambert took out a knife and stabbed and sliced the victim multiple times in his shoulder and torso area. According to court records, the victim sustained heavy blood loss and required emergency surgery and more than 30 stitches as a result of the wounds inflicted by Lambert. Following the stabbing incident, Lambert fled the scene. CIPD arrested Lambert shortly thereafter.

Lambert is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

In making today’s announcement, U.S. Attorney Murray thanked CIPD for their investigation of this case.

Assistant United States Attorney John Pritchard, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville, prosecuted the case.

