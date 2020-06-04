Federal Inmate Victor Soto Charged with Illegally Possessing a Cell Phone

(STL.News) – An inmate at the Moshannon Valley Correctional Center in Philipsburg, Pa., was indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of possession of a prohibited object in prison, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The Indictment named Victor Soto, 40, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, on April 17, 2020, Soto possessed a cellular telephone.

The law provides for a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment of Soto.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

