Federal Inmate Julian P. Villar, Jr. Pleads to Escape Charge

(STL.News) – An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Milan, Michigan, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of escape after conviction, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Julian P. Villar, Jr., 55, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that in and around July 2019, Villar failed to report to the satellite camp at the McKean Federal Correctional Institution in Bradford, Pennsylvania after being furloughed from the Milan Federal Correctional Institution in Milan, Michigan on July 9, 2019. Villar was incarcerated at FCI Milan as the result of a conviction for distribution of heroin in the Northern District of Illinois.

Judge Baxter scheduled sentencing for May 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 5 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offender and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

