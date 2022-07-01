Federal Indictments Charge 2 Violent Carjackings in Chicago

Federal Indictments Charge Two Violent Carjackings in Chicago

The U.S. Attorney’s Office today announced federal charges against three individuals in connection with separate violent carjackings in Chicago.

United States v. Kimbrough, 22 CR 330

TRIMANE O. KIMBROUGH, 20, of Chicago, is charged with one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to an indictment returned Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Kimbrough allegedly brandished a semiautomatic handgun and stole a 2010 Mazda 6 from a victim in Chicago on May 2, 2022.

The carjacking count is punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison. The firearm count carries a minimum prison sentence of seven years and a maximum of life, which must be served consecutively to the sentence imposed for the carjacking offense.

Kimbrough is currently in law enforcement custody. Arraignment in federal court in Chicago has not yet been scheduled.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI-led Violent Crimes Task Force, which includes the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police, and the Chicago Police Department. Valuable assistance was provided by the Northwestern University Police Department. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jasmina Vajzovic.

United States v. Clay and Cain, 22 CR 333

ALLEN CLAY, 20, and NARONN CAIN, 25, both of Chicago, are each charged with one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to an indictment returned Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Clay brandished a semiautomatic handgun and Cain brandished a semiautomatic rifle when the pair stole a 2011 Kia Optima from a victim in Chicago on April 25, 2022, the indictment states.

The carjacking count is punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison. The firearm count carries a minimum prison sentence of seven years and a maximum of life, which must be served consecutively to the sentence imposed for the carjacking offense.

Clay and Cain are currently in law enforcement custody. Arraignments in federal court in Chicago have not yet been scheduled.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI-led Violent Crimes Task Force, which includes the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police, and the Chicago Police Department. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Albert Berry III.

“Our message to would-be carjackers is simple: Committing a senseless act of violence like carjacking will earn you a home in federal prison for a long time,” said John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to pursue, prosecute, and detain violent carjackers and gun offenders in Chicago.”

“This indictment shows that the Violent Crimes Task Force is hard at work removing carjackers and illegal weapons from our streets,” said Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. “The FBI is committed to using every resource in our arsenal to stop carjackings and make our communities safer.”

The public is reminded that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, the Court must impose reasonable sentences under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today