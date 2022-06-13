Federal Indictment Returned in Meth Distribution Conspiracy

Federal Indictment Returned in Methamphetamine Distribution Conspiracy

(STL.News) A federal grand jury in Paducah, Kentucky returned an indictment this week charging Caryon Johnson, of Paducah, and Treon McElrath, of Clinton, Kentucky and Union City, Tennessee with engaging in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Johnson, 43, was arrested by state and local law enforcement in Paducah on May 5, 2022, after a search warrant uncovered approximately one pound of methamphetamine and 100 grams of cocaine, along with counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl. Additionally, law enforcement seized $8,532 in U.S. currency.

Also, according to court documents, McElrath, 43, was arrested by state and local law enforcement in Fulton, Kentucky on May 5, 2022. McElrath was operating a 2017 Maserati LVT and was found to be in possession of approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine. Later that same day, state and local law enforcement in Union City, Obion County, Tennessee discovered, during a search of McElrath’s residence, approximately 7 pounds of suspected cocaine, one-half pound of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately $24,000 in U.S. currency.

Johnson and McElrath are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. They will be scheduled to appear for their initial court appearances before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted, both face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, and a maximum of life imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Louisville Division, made the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton Police Department, and the 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force in Tennessee are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today