Federal Grand Jury Returns Superseding Indictment against Tuscaloosa County Man Kendrell Emons Mills for Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned a superseding indictment against a Tuscaloosa County man for trafficking methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Frank Haera.

A superseding indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Kendrell Emons Mills, 38, Cottondale, with possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on three occasions between March and April 2019. Two counts charge Mills with distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count charges him with possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Due to prior convictions for drug distribution, Mills faces a sentence of a mandatory minimum of 25 years to life in a federal prison for the most serious drug trafficking charge.

ATF investigated the case, along with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Baty is prosecuting the case.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE