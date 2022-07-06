Federal Grand Jury Indicts Schuele Boys Gang Associate

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Former Schuele Boys Gang Associate For Stealing Painkillers From Rite Aid

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Demario Robbins, 29, of Buffalo, NY, with one count of robbery of a pharmacy, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who is handling the case, stated that according to the indictment, on December 30, 2021, Robbins stole quantities of oxycodone and hydrocodone, both Schedule II controlled substances, from the Rite Aid on Genesee Street in Buffalo.

Robbins, a former associate of the Schuele Boys Gang, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and sentenced to serve 24 months in prison in 2017.

The defendant was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and released on conditions.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Frank A. Tarentino III, New York Field Division and the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

