Federal Grand Jury Indicts Kolawole Akande and other Nigerian Nationals for Multiple Fraud Schemes against Dickinson, ND Company

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced that Federal Court documents were unsealed on February 10, 2020, revealing that the federal grand jury has indicted 1) Kolawole Bamidele Akande, a/k/a Patric Elis Ferguson 2) Olawale Sule a/k/a Brand King Mohamed; and 3) Babatope Joseph Aderinoye a/k/a Wilson Tidwell on charges of 1) Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud; 2) Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud; 3) Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud; 4) Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering; 5) Mail Fraud; and 6) Money Laundering.

The Indictment alleges that the defendants participated in a complicated computer intrusion scheme targeting a Dickinson, ND company which was allegedly defrauded out of approximately $348,000.00. The Indictment alleges that the defendants fraudulently obtained checks from the Dickinson company through the mail and deposited these checks in fraudulently obtained accounts in financial institutions located within the State of Texas. Once the funds from these checks were available for withdrawal and transfer, the defendants is alleged to have withdrawn and transferred the funds to conceal and disguise their nature, location, source, and ownership.

“While the alleged financial scheme in this case is complex,” said U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, “our investigative team has pieced this string of fraudulent acts together and we look forward to presenting our evidence in court.”

Olawale Sule a/k/a Brand King Mohamed’s arraignment was held before United States Magistrate Judge Clare R. Hochhalter, on February 28, 2020, in Bismarck, North Dakota. Olawale Sule was previously arrested on December 18, 2019, under a separate indictment for money laundering. He had an initial appearance, identity hearing, and detention hearing, in Federal Court in the Northern District of Texas. The Court there ordered that the defendant be detained and that the United States Marshalls Service transport Olawale Sule to the District of North Dakota.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; United States Postal Inspection Service; Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District and Eastern District of Texas, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan O’Konek.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE