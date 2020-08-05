Federal grand jury indicts Hamilton man Malikai Willis with sexually trafficking, exploiting teen

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury has charged Malikai Willis, 24, of Hamilton, Ohio, with sexually trafficking and exploiting a child in an indictment returned here.

Malikai appeared in federal court today on the four-count indictment.

According to the indictment, from September 2019 through January 2020, Willis trafficked a 16-year-old female and caused her to engage in commercial sex acts.

Additionally, in November 2019 and January 2020, Willis allegedly created child pornography when he created three sexually explicit videos of the victim.

Sex trafficking a minor is punishable by 10 years up to life in prison. Producing child pornography carries a potential prison sentence of 15 to 30 years.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the charges. Assistant United States Attorney Kyle J. Healey is representing the United States in this case.

