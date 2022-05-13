Federal Grand Jury Indicts 9 Defendants For Sex Trafficking And Drug Conspiracy

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that a federal grand jury has returned a 13-count indictment charging nine defendants with narcotics conspiracy. Named in the indictment are:

• Lairon Graham a/k/a Shah a/k/a Uncle Shah a/k/a Unc – 64, Buffalo, NY

• Kimberly Udrea – 34, Buffalo, NY

• Thomas Degree a/k/a Tommy – 57, Fairborn, GA

• Joseph Ward – 58, Buffalo, NY

• Jordan Davis a/k/a Little Corn a/k/a Baby Corn – 26, Tonawanda, NY

• Johnny Williams a/k/a Double R – 29, Buffalo, NY

• Jamie Washington – 29, Buffalo, NY

• Patrick Schrecengost a/k/a Country – 41, Buffalo, NY

• Anthony Graham a/k/a Uncle Tony – 69, Buffalo, NY

In addition, defendants Lairon Graham, Kimberly Udrea, Jordan Davis, Johnny Williams, Jamie Washington, Patrick Schrecengost, and Anthony Graham are charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force or coercion. Lairon Graham is also charged with interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, enticing travel to engage in prostitution, and possessing and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Narcotics conspiracy carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of life for defendant Lairon Graham, and a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for the remaining defendants. Sex trafficking carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicholas T. Cooper and Aaron J. Mango, who are handling the case, stated that according to the superseding indictment, between June 2020, and October 2021, the defendants conspired to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, using residences at 60 Liddell and 454 Davey Streets in Buffalo to manufacture, distribute, and use these illegal narcotics.

During this same time period, the defendants are accused of conspiring to entice a victim to engage in commercial sex acts using force and threats of force. Defendant Lairon Graham also allegedly forced two other victims to engage in sex trafficking, including taking one of the victims to Pennsylvania to engage in commercial sex acts.

The superseding indictment is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia; Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino; the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Chief Joseph Gramaglia; the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff John Garcia; the Lancaster Police Department, under the direction of Chief William Karn, Jr.; and the Lackawanna Police Department, under the direction of Chief Mark Packard.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today