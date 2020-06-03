Federal Grand Jury Criminal Indictments Announced

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Trent Shores announced today the results of the June Federal Grand Jury A.

“The federal justice system continues, as it must, even during a public health crisis and civil unrest. Through it all, the men and women of the United States Attorney’s Office continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect and serve the public,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “The grand jury indictments returned this week involved allegations of child sex trafficking, possession and distribution of child pornography, and federal firearms violations.”

The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Luis Alberto Garcia. Possession of a Firearm by an Alien Illegally in the United States. Garcia, 39, of Broken Arrow, is charged with knowingly possessing a Kimber .380 ACP caliber pistol and associated ammunition while being an alien illegally residing in the United States. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Tulsa Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies.

Thomas James Heiner. Sex Trafficking of a Child. Heiner, 55, of Langley, is charged with sex trafficking of a child. Heiner was apprehended while attempting to purchase an 11-year-old child to engage in sex acts with him. A press release announcing initial charges by Criminal Complaint was issued on May 22, 2020, and can be found here. The FBI, Tulsa Police Department, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations are the investigative agencies.

Joel Daniel Padilla-Rojas. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Padilla-Rojas, 35, of Tulsa, is charged with reentry of a removed alien, having returned to the United States unlawfully after being deported June 4, 2009, at or near Laredo, Texas. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Jeffrey Rahn Reetz. Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition; Possession of Child Pornography (superseding). Reetz, 66, of Claremore, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Mosin-Nagant bolt-action 7.62 caliber rifle; a Kimber .45 caliber pistol; a Beretta 9 mm pistol; a Springfield Arms bolt-action .30 caliber rifle; a Derringer .32 caliber pistol; a New Haven Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun; a Savage Arms .223 caliber rifle; an Olympic Arms 12 gauge shotgun; a Hopkins & Allen .22 caliber revolver; and 1,421 rounds of ammunition. Reetz is also charged with knowingly possessing and accessing with intent to view child pornography from January 2017 to January 23, 2020. The images included a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency.

Herbert Dewayne Reyes. Sex Trafficking of a Child; Sexual Exploitation of a Child; Receipt of Child Pornography. Reyes, 43, of Bristow, is charged with sex trafficking of a child from June 1, 2019, through Aug. 22, 2019. Reyes is also charged with sexual exploitation of a child. He is alleged to have enticed and coerced the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to make images of those sex acts. Finally, Reyes is charged with receiving electronic images of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The Bristow Police Department is the investigative agency.

Kevin Edward Swarthout. Distribution and Receipt of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography. Swarthout, 47, of Tulsa, is charged with knowingly receiving and distributing child pornography from December 25, 2019, through May 12, 2020. Swarthout is also charged with possessing and accessing child pornography from Dec. 25, 2019, through May 12, 2020. The child pornography included images of one prepubescent minor and a minor that had not attained 12 years of age. Swarthout was previously convicted of possessing child pornography on Nov. 6, 20o0, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. A press release announcing initial charges by Criminal Complaint was issued on May 2o, 2020, and can be found here. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department, Tulsa Police Department, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations are the investigative agencies.

Daniel Brent Woodson. Distribution and Receipt of a Visual Depiction of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct. Woodson, 42, of Collinsville, is charged with knowingly receiving and distributing child pornography from Dec. 15, 2017, to May 20, 2020. Woodson was previously convicted of possession with intent to promote child pornography and with possession of child pornography in Galveston County, Texas, on Jan. 30, 2015. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency.

