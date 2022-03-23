Federal Grand Jury B Indictments Announced- March 2022

(STL.News) United States Attorney Clint Johnson today announced the results of the March 2022 Federal Grand Jury B.

The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Cody Dwayne Buzzard, Dakota Chase Buzzard, James William Buzzard. First Degree Murder in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country; Carrying, Using, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (second superseding indictment). In this second superseding indictment, James Buzzard, 49, is now charged along with his sons Cody, 28, and Dakota, 20, all of Grove, with the first degree murder of Jerry Tapp.

The three allegedly aided and abetted one another when they shot and killed the victim on Aug. 1, 2019. In count 2, the defendants are alleged to have aided and abetted one another to shoot a second victim during the same incident. Finally, the defendants are charged with brandishing and discharging a firearm during and relation to a crime of violence. The FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ben Tonkin and Victor A.S. Régal are prosecuting the case. 21-CR-351

Anthony Taylor Fuller. Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country. On Feb. 27, 2022, Fuller, 30, of Tulsa, caused serious bodily injury when he assaulted an elderly victim. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Noble Nelson is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-82

Raymond Lee Goldesberry. Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country (superseding). Goldesberry, 42, of Tulsa, allegedly sexually abused a minor from May 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chantelle D. Dial is prosecuting the case. 21-CR-450

Caleb Russell Klein. Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country. Klein, 32, of Tulsa, is alleged to have assaulted the victim on Feb. 16, 2022, causing serious bodily injury. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan H. Heatherman is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-79

Jesse Ray Matlock. Aggravated Sexual Abuse by Force and Threat in Indian Country; Assault of a Spouse, Intimate/Dating Partner by Strangling and Attempting to Strangle in Indian Country; Tampering with a Witness by Using and Threatening Physical Force; Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Matlock, 31, of Eucha, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim and strangled her on Feb. 24, 2022. He also threatened to harm the victim and her family if she reported the crime to authorities. He is further charged with carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during the crime. The FBI and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven J. Briden is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-83

Jeremy Dustin Papke. Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country; Abusive Sexual Contact with a Minor in Indian Country; Coercion and Enticement of a Minor in Indian Country. From Sept.1, 2021, to Sept 30, 2021, Papke, 43, of Tulsa, allegedly engaged in a sexual act with a child who was between 12 and 16 years old. During that time, he further engaged in sexual contact with the victim. Finally, he is charged with coercing the minor into engaging in sexual activity. The FBI is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan E. Michel is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-84

Miguel Angel Tapia-Teran. Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute (superseding). Tapia-Teran, of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, is charged with knowingly possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is further charged with knowingly possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joel-lyn A. McCormick and Leah Paisner are prosecuting the case. 22-CR-50

