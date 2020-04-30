Federal firearm licensee Khalid Abdullah Abdullaziz arrested for prohibited sales

(STL.News) – A 32-year-old Pearland resident is set to appear on federal charges that he illegally sold firearms to convicted felons, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Khalid Abdullah Abdullaziz is expected to make a virtual initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Nancy K. Johnson at 2 p.m. today. Authorities filed the criminal complaint April 24, which was unsealed as he was taken into custody April 29.

The charges allege Abdullaziz is the owner of Zeroed In Armory in Pearland and became the target of an investigation involving the trafficking of firearms to Mexico. The investigation revealed he allegedly sold multiple firearms to a felon on numerous occasions, including a .50 caliber rifle.

Also taken into custody on related charges were Isaac Rodriguez, 25, Israel Chapa Jr., 24, and Steve Baranowski, 23, all of Houston; and Ashley Giddens, 26, Humble. They are also expected to make appearances in federal court later today.

If convicted, Abdullaziz faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $10,000 maximum possible fine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Stabe and Lisa M. Collins are prosecuting the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE