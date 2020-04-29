Federal criminal complaint charges Evans man Oludare Oluwabusi with possession of child pornography

(STL.News) – An Evans man was charged today in U.S. District Court with possession of child pornography.

Oludare Oluwabusi, 43, of Evans, was taken into custody after FBI agents searched his residence Tuesday based on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Olowabusi is scheduled to appear by video before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps at 11:30 a.m. for an initial appearance hearing, U.S. Attorney Christine said.

Criminal complaints contain only charges. Defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the case, which is being prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

