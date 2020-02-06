Federal Court Orders Burlington Northern (BNSF) to Pay $696,173 for Lost Wages for Retaliating Against Whistleblower

DENVER, CO (STL.News) The U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado has ordered Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company (BNSF) to pay $696,173 in lost back and future wages to a former employee who reported track defects, bringing the total paid to the whistleblower to more than $1.74 million.

Previously, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) determined that the employer violated the whistleblower protection provisions of the Federal Railroad Safety Act (FRSA) when it retaliated against the former employee in Denver, Colorado. OSHA issued a preliminary order with the appropriate relief provided by the statute, which was appealed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

On February 19, 2019, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado ordered BNSF to pay the employee $800,000 in emotional distress, and an additional $250,000 in punitive damages.

“Railroad employers and owners must comply with the Federal Railway Safety Act, enacted to protect railroad workers who report hazardous safety or security conditions,” said OSHA Acting Regional Administrator Rita Lucero, in Denver, Colorado.