Federal civil rights forum planned for Wheeling

WHEELNG, WEST VIRGINIA – Civil rights experts will share their knowledge at a special event to be held next week in Wheeling.

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff will host a half-day event on Thursday, December 8 to highlight the constitutional rights of citizens and how they are enforced through civil and criminal actions. Hate crimes, housing rights, disability rights and more will be explained by federal prosecutors, an FBI agent, and prominent Wheeling attorney Robert McCoid.

“The Department of Justice vigorously enforces civil rights and events like this highlight how we protect the public through the federal court system,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “Our hope is that this forum will raise awareness and lead to more citizens contacting us when their rights have been violated.”

The event will take place at 9 a.m. at Temple Shalom on Bethany Pike and is open to the public.

Continuing social work education and legal education credits will be available.

To learn more, go to justice.gov/usao-ndwv.