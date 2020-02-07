Federal Charges Filed In Newton Armed Robbery committed by Jeremiah Urias and two more

(STL.News) – Federal charges were filed today against three Wichita men in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Newton, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Jeremiah Urias, 18, Wichita, Kan.; Rico Montes, 27, Wichita, Kan.; and Jorge Correa, 25, Wichita, Kan. were charged with committing a robbery Feb. 4 at EZ Trip, 100 S. Main in Newton, Kan. A criminal complaint filed in the case alleges two robbers entered the store before 6 a.m. One of the robbers in a red hoodie pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded money, which the clerk gave him. Then a second robber carrying a military style rifle demanded more money. While waiting for the money, the second robber walked around the store firing shots into the ceiling and into an ATM.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify a license tag number of the getaway vehicle. After a high speed pursuit, the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested the three defendants. Urias was driving. Montes was wearing a red hoodie and sitting in the front passenger seat. Correa was sitting in the back seat with a rifle.

If convicted, the defendants could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Newton Police Department investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting.

