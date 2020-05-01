Federal charges filed in death of postal employee Tony Cushingberry-Mays

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced today federal charges filed in the shooting of a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier.

On April 27, 2020, just before 4:00 p.m., IMPD officers responded to 422 N Denny St. in response to a person shot at that location. Officers found 45-year-old Angela Summers, a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Ms. Summers was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

On the evening of April 28, 2020, United States Postal Inspectors, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and FBI Special Agents arrested Tony Cushingberry-Mays, 21, of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Please see the attachments for charges and possible penalties.

A charge is not evidence of guilt. All parties are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in federal court.

