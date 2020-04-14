Federal banking agencies to defer appraisals, evaluations for real estate transactions affected by COVID-19

Washington, DC (STL.News) The federal banking agencies today issued an interim final rule to temporarily defer real estate-related appraisals and evaluations under the agencies’ interagency appraisal regulations. The Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are providing this temporary relief to allow regulated institutions to extend financing to creditworthy households and businesses quickly in the wake of the national emergency declared in connection with COVID-19.

The agencies are deferring certain appraisals and evaluations for up to 120 days after closing of residential or commercial real estate loan transactions. Transactions involving acquisition, development, and construction of real estate are excluded from this interim rule. These temporary provisions will expire on December 31, 2020, unless extended by the federal banking agencies.

The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) will consider a similar proposal on Thursday, April 16.

In addition, the federal banking agencies, together with NCUA and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, in consultation with the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, issued a joint statement to address challenges relating to appraisals and evaluations for real estate-related financial transactions affected by COVID-19.

The interagency statement outlines other flexibilities in industry appraisal standards and in the agencies’ appraisal regulations and describes temporary changes to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac appraisal standards that can assist lenders during this challenging time. The agencies will continue to communicate with the industry, as appropriate, as this situation evolves.