Federal Arrest Made in Connection with Series of Robberies

Federal Arrest Made in Connection with Series of Postal Robberies

(STL.News) Yesterday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested a San Antonio man on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in robbing U.S. letter carriers and stealing their postal keys.

According to court documents, Tony Evans, aka Tony Tre Von Evans, Tony Trevon Evans, age 24, confronted three U.S. Postal Service letter carriers on separate occasions and demanded the carrier’s postal keys. The robberies took place in San Antonio in July and August 2021 and in Austin in April 2022. On two of the occasions, Evans brandished a firearm.

Evans is charged by criminal complaint with robbery of mail, money, or property of the United States. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Evans had his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard B. Farrer.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and U.S. Postal Service Inspector in Charge Scott Fix, Houston Division, made the announcement.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William Calve is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

